NTA JEE Mains 2021: Application correction window to open today. Check details

NTA JEE Mains 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday will activate the online correction window for Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2021 on JEE official website. Registered candidates who want to make changes in their application forms can edit by logging into JEE official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before January 30.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their name, parents' names, address, educational qualifications and photographs.

According to the JEE Main bulletin, “Information provided by the candidates in their respective online application forms, like, name of candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc. will be treated as final. Any request for change in such particulars after the closure of correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances.”

Steps to make corrections to the application:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key in your login credentials

Click on the JEE Main Correction in Application Form 2021 link

Read the information and proceed

Make changes and submit

How To Edit JEE Main Application Form 2021

Once the application form correction window is activated,

Go to the website jeemain.nta.nic.in and log in with your credentials.

After login, click on the application form 2021 correction link and proceed to make corrections.

Read the instructions and click on ‘Proceed’.

Use the pen tool against each field and make the corrections required.

After making all the necessary corrections, click on the submit icon.

Photo correction

Visit the official website

Select the JEE Main photo correction link

Key in your login credentials

Upload the photo in the specified size, style and format, and click on “submit”.

NTA will release the admit cards for the JEE Mains 2021 in the second week of February 2021. NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 cycles this year. The first cycle is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021.

The second cycle of exam will be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth cycle will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

