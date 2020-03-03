CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2020: Last-minute tips to score good marks

Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2020: Tips to score good marks

CBSE Class 10 Board Science Exam Tips: Scoring marks is the biggest fear when your exam approaches. Students appearing for CBSE Board exams are facing a similar situation. The CBSE 10th Board Science Exam 2020 is set to be held on March 4, 2020, and students are in a state of a tizzy.

Students consider science a difficult subject as it requires them to understand concepts and practical applications of the phenomenon. Science is not a subject that can be completed within a few days before the exam. One has to study it throughout the year to score good marks. We have some last-minute tips to help you.

The CBSE Class 10 Science exam paper is divided into two parts – theory exam of 80 marks and internal assessment of 20 marks. With good preparation of the paper, students can definitely have an edge.

Here are some last-minute tips which will help you score well in CBSE Board 2020 Class 10 Science Exam -

1. Revise NCERT textbook

Students should revise the NCERT textbook properly as all questions will come from the NCERT textbook or based on that. Students must go through the question of exemplar science also. Textbook exercise questions are very important.

2. Make short notes of important reactions, definition and diagram

Make short notes of each topic you have revised, this will help you with last-minute revision. Also make a list of important reactions, definitions, and diagrams for last-minute revision.

3. Understand your question paper

Section A is one mark questions comprising MCQ, VSA type, assertion and reason type questions. They are answered in one word.

Section B is three marks short answer type questions that are to be answered in 50-60 words.

Section C are five marks, long answer questions, these are to be answered in 80-90 words each.

- Question paper has 10 questions.

4. Preparation tips for CBSE Class 10 Science

PHYSICS

- Mostly conceptual questions are asked. So, go through the formula and concepts.

- Practice numerical on series and parallel combinations, lens and mirror formula. Numericals on near point and far point is important.

- Working principle of generator, motor, electric fuse, MCB are important

- Diagram of human eye, image formations by mirror and lens, the magnetic field around solenoid and bar magnet, electric motor, electric generator and eye defects are important.

CHEMISTRY

- Types of chemical reactions are important.

- Questions are frequently asked from 'acid, base and salt' so revise it well.

- 1 mark questions will come from the nomenclature of carbon compounds.

- Learn all naming reactions like- esterifications, saponification.

- Questions can come from soap detergent

- Try to learn the atomic number from element till calcium. This will help you to do various questions of periodic classifications by knowing their electronic configurations.

BIOLOGY

- In Biology, students need to focus on photosynthesis, digestion in humans, reflex action, structure and function of human brain, the reproductive system of humans. food chain and food web.

- Biology comprises of several complex diagrams so students need to practice to draw labelled diagrams.

- Mendel's experiment and traits in heritence are also important.

How to attempt Science paper

- Try to write answers in limited words alloted for the questions.

- Draw neat and clean diagrams wherever required.

- Try to leave 2 lines while writing answers as sometimes you will remember more important points during revision.

- Revise your answer properly after writing.

Expert's Advice: I advice students do not panic on the last days just revise your short notes and diagrams. Also revise the last 5 year papers it will help you to understand the pattern of question papers.

(Inputs on tips gathered from a coaching teacher based in Noida)

