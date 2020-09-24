Image Source : INDIA TV Will declare 12th class compartment exam results by Oct 10: CBSE tells SC

The CBSE informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it will declare the results of class 12th compartment exams on or before October 10 keeping in mind the students' interest.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was also informed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) that it will commence the academic calender for undergraduate courses from October 31 and by that time the results of almost two lakhs students who appeared for the retest will be out.

The statements of the CBSE and the UGC assume significance in view of the earlier observation of the bench that they should work in tandem to ensure that the academic year of students, appearing in the compartment exams of 12th class, was not wasted.

It had said that the CBSE should declare the results of compartment examination expeditiously and the UGC ensure that students get admission in colleges.

Referring to COVID-19 pandemic, the top court had said that these are exceptional times and the authorities should act to help students. The bench then disposed of the plea filed by one Anika Samvedi seeking a direction to ensure that the academic year of students of 12th class, appearing in compartment exams, shouldn't go waste.

