'Why is CBSE 10th result pending for long?' Students raise grievances as delay affects 11th admission process

New Delhi:

The CBSE Class 10 phase two exam was concluded on May 21 and it's been 50 days, the CBSE 10th result is yet to be out. The delay put stress on CBSE 10th aspirants as it affects their admission process for Class 11. The students and parents took to social media to know the reason for delay and are requesting the board to announce result soon. CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 once announced, it will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

"Dear CBSE, my child scored 81.4 per cent in the Class 10 First Term Board Exam and wants the Science stream. The second exam result is still pending, and schools are not confirming admission.

Please release the results urgently. Parents and students facing the same issue, please support," a parent wrote on X.

How to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF. To download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results Click on this option Enter the required details and submit Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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