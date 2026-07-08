CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026 when? 48 days and counting...

New Delhi:

It's been 48 days since the Class 10 phase two exam was concluded on May 21, but students are yet to get their result. Meanwhile, the CBSE 10th phase one exam result 2026 was announced within 35 days from the conclusion of exam on March 11, the Class 10 result got declared on April 15. CBSE 10th second board exam result once announced, the students can check and download scorecard PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

How to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF. To download CBSE 10th second board exam scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results Click on this option Enter the required details and submit Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear Class 10 second board exam is 33 per cent. The candidates need to secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate and subject-wise to clear Class 10 exam. The minimum pass marks required to clear Theory and practical exam is 33 per cent.

For details on CBSE 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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