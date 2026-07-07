JEE not required for admission to this IIT; details on IIT, IIM's offshore campuses and admission criteria

New Delhi:

The country's premier management institute - Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore is all set to open its offshore campus in Bangalore, as announced by PM Narendra Modi in Indonesia. Meanwhile, the IITs and IIMs already have three overseas campuses - IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, IIT Madras in Zanzibar, and IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai.

Here are details on eligibility criteria, admission process, courses on offer in IIT, IIM's offshore campuses -

JEE Advanced not required to apply for IIT Madras, Zanzibar

Courses offered:

BS in Data Science & AI (4 years)

BS in Chemical Process Engineering (4 years)

M.Tech in Data Science & AI (2 yrs)

M.Tech in Ocean Structures (2 yrs).

Admission process

On the basis of Class 12 marks, IITMZST screening test and interview.

Eligibility criteria

Class 12 Examination recognized by the Central/ Indian State Board

Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education (Form VI)

General Certificate Education (GCE) Examination - Advanced (A) Level

Cambridge International AS & A Levels

International Baccalaureate - Diploma Programme (DP)

Any School/Board/University examination in India or in any foreign country recognized as equivalent to 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities

Fees structure

According to IIT-M Zanzibar official website the annual tuition fee is 12,000 USD for BS students and 6,000 USD for MTech students. Hostel (Accommodation & Mess) expenses will be extra.

IIT Delhi, Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD)

Courses offered

The university currently offers the students wanting to pursue a B.Tech degree a choice between four specialisations. B.Tech in Computer Science, Energy Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering- a four year programme

More over the school also offers the following course:

M.Tech/M.Sc in Energy Transition and Sustainability

Ph.D. program in Energy and Sustainability.

Admission process

The admission process to get into a bachelor’s programme is different for Indian nationals and UAE nationals.

For Indian Nationals the intake is done through the JEE Advance score cards. Same as any home-campus IIT., seat allocation is done through the JoSAA counselling process. All you need to do is to add the IIT-D AB campus in your preference list during form filling.

For UAE nationals, Indian Nationals who have completed last 5 years of schooling (Grade 8-12) outside India and other international applicants:

Register for the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET)

Shortlisted candidates are then called for a counselling session covering document verification, course/branch selection, and fee/scholarship discussion.

Course fees

The annual tuition fee to study at the Dubai campus is around AED 77,500 (INR 20,13,209), which rounds up to AED 3,10,000 (INR 80,52,839). Merit-based entry and exit scholarships are available to all admitted students.

IIM Ahmedabad, Dubai



IIM Ahmedabad, Dubai offers a one-year full-time MBA (modelled on IIMA's PGPX), for working professionals only.

Eligibility

- Bachelor's degree in any discipline.

- Minimum 4 years full-time work experience post-graduation.

- Valid GMAT, GRE or Executive Assessment score.

- Applicants must be of minimum 25 years old.

Admission process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GMAT/GRE score, following which, they will be called for an interview.

Fees structure

The programme fee for the One Year MBA is USD 80,000, including tuition, books, course material, visa fees, medical insurance, campus facilities, and the international immersion component. Accommodation and travel is not included in the fee and must be borne by the individual. Merit-based entry and exit scholarships are available to all admitted students.

Also Read | IIM Bangalore to open campus in Indonesia, becoming second IIM with an overseas campus

-Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with India TV Digital.