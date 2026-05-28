When will JEE Advanced result 2026 be out? List of websites to check

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) result is scheduled to be out on June 1 at 10 am. The students who had appeared for JEE Advanced can check and download scorecard on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date oof birth.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF at jeeadv.ac.in

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced merit list

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced merit list PDF link

JEE Advanced toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Advanced answer key date 2026

JEE Advanced answer key was earlier released on May 25, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced answer key PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates also got opportunity to raise objection on JEE Advanced answer key till May 26 (5 PM).

How to raise objections on JEE Advanced answer key 2026

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced final answer key PDF

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced result date 2026: When and where to check