JEE Advanced result date 2026: When and where to check

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) result will be announced on June 1. As per the JEE Advanced portal, the result will be out at 10 am. JEE Advanced result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date oof birth.

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced answer key has been out, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced answer key PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates also got opportunity to raise objection on JEE Advanced answer key till May 26 (5 PM).

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Advanced answer key on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced answer key PDF link. JEE Advanced answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a print out of the same.

How to raise objections on JEE Advanced answer key 2026

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced scorecard will be available for download on the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

JEE Advanced merit list PDF: Steps to download

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced merit list PDF link

JEE Advanced toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced final answer key PDF

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link

JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced paper analysis 2026: How was IIT-entrance paper?