JEE Advanced paper analysis 2026: How was IIT-entrance paper? Check answer key, result date

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) held today, May 17 was analysed as "moderately difficult". As per candidates, the Physics and Chemistry sections were reviewed as tricky while Mathematics section was analysed as lengthy. JEE Advanced was held in two shifts; paper one (morning shift) from 9 am to 12 pm, paper two (afternoon shift) from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to check marks through JEE Advanced unofficial answer key

The candidates who wish to know marks of JEE Advanced 2026 can do so through answer key available on alternative portals. The JEE Advanced aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Advanced unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Advanced answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Advanced paper.

How to download JEE Advanced unofficial answer key

Click on JEE Advanced unofficial answer key link available on various alternative portals

JEE Advanced unofficial answer key PDF will be opened on screen

Save and download it, then take a print out

Review the answer key to know marks of JEE Advanced paper.

JEE Advanced answer key release date 2026

JEE Advanced answer key is likely to be released next week, by May 24. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced answer key PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

How to download JEE Advanced answer key at jeeadv.ac.in

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced answer key PDF link

JEE Advanced answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced answer key PDF and take a print out.

JEE Advanced result release date 2026

JEE Advanced result 2026 is likely to be released in the first week of June. Last year, JEE Advanced result was released on June 2 for the exam held on May 18.

For details on JEE Advanced 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.