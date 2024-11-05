When will CBSE release class 10, and 12 board exam date sheet? check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2024 soon

CBSE Datesheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Class 10th and 12th board exam datesheet. Students gearing themselves for next year's board exams 2025 can check the official website of CBSE for the latest updates.

Practical dates announced

A few days back, the board released the practical exam date sheet. According to that, the practical exams for most of the schools will start on January 1, 2025, with theory exams starting on February 15. However, the practical exams for winter-bound schools will be conducted between November 5 and December 5.

Instructions for schools

With the release of the practical exam date sheet, the board has provided a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for conducting practical exams, project work, and internal assessments in winter-bound schools, which will remain closed in January. Additionally, the board has released subject-wise marks distribution for both board classes 10th, and 12th, urging schools to review this information carefully. The board has instructed all schools to ensure accuracy in their submission as once practical marks are uploaded, they cannot be altered.

When will theory exam dates be announced?

It is anticipated that the board will release the date sheet for both classes 10th, and 12th in December. However, the exact date of releasing the date sheet is unknown. Students have been advised to gear up themselves for the exam preparation and visit the official website for the latest updates.

