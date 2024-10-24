CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2025: Subject-wise marks details out - check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE releases subjectwise marks for 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the subject-wise marks distribution for classes 10th, and 12th for the academic year 2024-25. Students preparing for the exam can check the subject-wise marks distribution on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Along with the CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam subject-wise marks details, the board has announced the practical and assessment dates. According to the information shared by the board, CBSE 10th, and 12th board practical exams will be conducted from January 1 to 15. Theory exam dates have yet to be announced by the board. It is expected that the board will announce the CBSE 10th, and 12th theory exam 2024 dates in December. Students preparing for the board exam 2025 are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

CBSE 10th, and 12th board exam subject-wise marks distribution

The maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 (One Hundred) with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and IA components. Candidates can check subject-wise mark distribution details in the provided list given below.

The board has instructed all schools to upload marks correctly on the web portal, emphasizing that marks once uploaded will not be changed.

All may note for information and action to avoid any inconvenience to the students at later stages. Also ensure that correct marks are uploaded. Marks once uploaded

will not be changed, reads circular.

When will CBSE board exam 2025 datesheet be out?

The paper-wise date sheet for the CBSE board exam 2024 is expected to be released in December. Also, this time, around 44 lakh students will appear for the class 10th board exam in 2025 in 8,000 schools across the country and abroad. Students must maintain 75 per cent attendance to be eligible for the board exam.

Students preparing for board exams can download class 10th and 12th sample papers from the CBSE academic portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. Referring to the sample papers will help them understand the pattern and marking scheme of board exams. Students are advised to visit the board's website regularly for more updates.