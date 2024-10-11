CBSE issues attendance guidelines for class 10th, and 12th students appearing in board exam 2025, check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued attendance guidelines for upcoming board exams in 2025. The board has reminded schools of exam bylaws which mandate 75% attendance for students to be eligible for the exams. According to the regulations, the Board offers a 25% relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted.
The board has shared the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dealing with students who have low attendance. It also specified the documents that schools need to obtain from these students and their parents and submit to the regional office when requesting condonation. The board will calculate the attendance submitted by the students on January 1, and schools can send the report of less attendance by January 7.
CBSE Board 2025 Exam: What should be done if a student has low attendance?
Schools will take the following action:
- Inform the importance of attendance to the students and their parents at the beginning of the session;
- Sensitize the students and parents about the relevant rules and the attendance requirement during the academic session; STANDARD OPERATION PROCEDURES
- Inform the students and parents the grounds on which shortage of attendance could be condoned;
- Inform the students and parents to submit a medical certificate(s) from the Competent Authority/ leave application supporting the reason for availing leave as and when leave is availed;
- Warn the students and parents if they are not attending the classes regularly and maintain the records of such students correctly;
- Inform the parents about the shortage of attendance;
- Schools will recommend the cases as per Examination Bye-laws only; h. Attendance will be calculated as of 1st January of the academic session;
- Shortage of atten dance cases be received in the concerned Regional office
- No case will be accepted after 7th January of the academic session of Class X or XII; up to 7th January of the academic session;
- Cases without mandatory documents will be summarily rejected