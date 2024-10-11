CBSE issues attendance guidelines for class 10th, and 12th students appearing in board exam 2025, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE class 10th, 12th board exam 2025 attendance guidelines released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued attendance guidelines for upcoming board exams in 2025. The board has reminded schools of exam bylaws which mandate 75% attendance for students to be eligible for the exams. According to the regulations, the Board offers a 25% relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted.

The board has shared the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dealing with students who have low attendance. It also specified the documents that schools need to obtain from these students and their parents and submit to the regional office when requesting condonation. The board will calculate the attendance submitted by the students on January 1, and schools can send the report of less attendance by January 7.

ALSO READ | CBSE directs schools to complete 100 per cent registration process for classes 9, 11 by Oct 16, details here

ALSO READ | CBSE 10th, and 12th practical exam 2024 dates out for winter-bound schools- check complete schedule

CBSE Board 2025 Exam: What should be done if a student has low attendance?

Schools will take the following action: