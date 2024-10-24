CBSE Exam 2025: Practical/Internal Assessment dates out for classes 10th, and 12th, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE 2025 Practical/Internal Assessment dates out for 10th, 12th

CBSE Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the practical dates for classes 10th, and 12th for the academic year 2024-25. According to the official schedule, CBSE Board Practical Exams and Internal Assessments 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to be held from January 1, 2025 onwards. Students and parents can check the complete schedule on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

The official notice reads, 'The Practical Examinations/ IA for class X and XIl and the Board's Annual Theory Examinations are scheduled to start w.e.f. 01/01/2025 and 15/02/2025 respectively'.

In addition to the exam schedule, the board has shared guidelines for smooth exam conduct for students and schools alike. Here are the details.

The board has shared these details to assist schools in avoiding errors that could lead to complications for students during the examination process. CBSE advises all schools to ensure that the correct marks are uploaded, highlighting that no changes will be allowed after the marks have been submitted.

Practical exam for winter-bound schools in November

Earlier, the board released the practical exam dates for winter-bound schools, which will take place between November 5 and December 5, 2024. Subject-wise datasheets for theory exams are expected to be out in December. Students preparing for the board exam 2025 have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

75 percent attendance mandatory

According to the official data, around 44 lakh students will take place in the CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2025 at 8,000 schools across the country and abroad. The students must maintain 75 per cent attendance to become eligible for the board exam. The board will provide 25 per cent relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons. The concerned student has to provide the necessary documentation in this regard to the respective school.