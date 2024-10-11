CBSE directs schools to complete 100 per cent registration process for classes 9, 11 by Oct 16, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE board exam 2024 registration guidelines issued, last date on October 16.

CBSE Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all schools to complete 100 per cent registration process for classes 9th and 11th by October 16 without late fee. School authorities have been directed to complete the registration procedure by visiting the Pariksha Sangam Portal on the CBSE website.

The board emphasized that no students will be allowed to register during the list of submissions (LOC) for board exams next year. This policy addresses ongoing issues where schools have failed to register students during the designated period and attempted to add them later. Common excuses for missed registrations—such as student hospitalizations, clerical errors, technical glitches, and students being out of station—will no longer be accepted, according to the board.

Board warns schools

Additionally, the board has warned schools that any mistakes made during the registration process will be taken seriously. All schools have been asked to ensure that all eligible students are registered before the deadline to prevent complications during the board exam phase.

CBSE Board 2025 registration underway: Class 9, 11 application late fee

The last date for CBSE 9th and 11th registration without a late fee is October 16. If a student misses the registration deadline, a late fee of Rs. 2,300 will be charged, with the last date being October 24, 2024. All the payments will be made online as per CBSE’s guidelines, and offline payments or direct bank deposits will not be accepted. Schools have been advised to complete the registration procedure within the timeline, as failure to register students within the specified period could result in serious consequences, including the denial of the student's eligibility to sit for their board exams. For more details, visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.