CBSE Date sheet 2025: When will class 10th, 12th exam schedule be out? check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Class 10, 12 exam date sheet soon

CBSE Date sheet 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the exam for classes 10th, and 12th for academic year 2024-25. In a recent release, the board has intimated the students of both classes 10th, and 12th about the practical exams, starting from January 2021. The theory exams are scheduled to follow from February 15, 2025. Students preparing for Board exam 2025 can check latest updates on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, the board has already announced the practical exam schedule for winter-bound schools, which is going to be held from November 5 to December 5, 2024. The board has also released the detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines specifically for these winter-bound schools, which will be closed in January 2025.

Along with the CBSE 2025 board schedule, the board has released the subject-wise marks distribution for classes 10th and 13th. Schools have been advised to check this information to ensure accuracy when uploading practical marks on the web portal as the errors can not be corrected later.

Each subject in both classes will carry 200 marks which will be divided across theory, practical exams, project work and internal assessments.

When will CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th theory exam dates be announced?

On February 15, 2025, the theory exams for classes 10th and 12th are expected to start, following the practical exam timetable. However, the board has not shared a subject-wise schedule for these exams. Once out, the students will be able to download it from the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.

Students have been advised to refer to the sample question papers for class 10th and 12th exams available on the academic portal. This will provide insights into the exam pattern, question types and marking scheme, helping students better prepare for their final exams.

A larger portion of competency-based questions will be featured in the next year's board exam 2025 to assess the student's ability to apply their knowledge in practical, real-world situations. Half of the questions in class 10, and 12 will be competency-based. Students preparing for next year's board exam 2025 have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates