When will AIBE 19 result be out? latest updates here AIBE 19 results will be soon announced by the Bar Council of India. Candidates who appeared in the AIBE 19 exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Check details here.

AIBE 19 results 2025: The Bar Council of India is all set to announce the results of the All India Bar Examination 19 results. According to the media reports, the AIBE 19 results will be released anytime. However, the All India Bar Examination results 2025 date and time are not specified by the exam authorities. Candidates can check the official website for latest updates.

The AIBE 19 written exam was administered on December 22, 2024. A total of 100 questions were asked in the exam from 19 topics or subjects. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024, with an objection window from December 30, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Based on the representations received from the candidates, the final answer key was prepared after a recommendation from subject matter experts. The AIBE 19 final answer key was released on March 6, in which 28 questions have been dropped. The results will be declared based on the final answer keys. Candidates can download the AIBE XIX Scorecard 2025 PDF by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AIBE 19 results 2025?

Visit the official website of AIBE, allindiabarexamination.com.

Navigate the link to the 'AIBE 19 results 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials.

AIBE 19 results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save AIBE 19 results 2025 for future reference.

Details mentioned on scorecards

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Parent’s/Husband’s Name

Enrollment Number

Qualifying Status

Candidate’s Photograph & Signature

Passing Marks

To qualify the exam, the candidates belonging to the General/OBC category are required to secure at least 45 percent marks whereas this criteria for SC/ST candidates is 40 per cent.

What after AIBE 19 exam Result 2024?

After the declaration of AIBE 19 results, the candidates can obtain a Certificate of Practice and begin practicing law in Indian courts.