WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026: Check last five years' pass percentage

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE Madhyamik, 10th result 2026 will be announced tomorrow, May 8 at 9:30 am through press conference. The WB Madhyamik, 10th result will be available on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10:15 am. The students can check and download WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Last year, the pass percentage in the WB Madhyamik 10th exam was 86.56 per cent. Here are the last five years' pass percentage of WB Madhyamik 10th exam 2026 -

2025: 86.56%

2024: 83.61%

2023: 86.15%

2022: 86.60%

2021: 100%.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at wbbsedata.com

The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard will be available for download on the screen

Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 via SMS

The students can check WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 via SMS. To get WBBSE 10th result, type WB10 Roll Number and send the message to 56070, 56263, or 5676750.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard via App

The WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 will be available via Mobile Apps - iResults, Madhyamik Results, Edutips App.

Download iResults, Madhyamik Results, Edutips App from Google Playstore

Register with login credentials - registration number/ mobile number, date of birth

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 link

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

For details on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Also Read : WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 at wbbsedata.com Live: West Bengal Board 10th result tomorrow; check links