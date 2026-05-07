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WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 at wbbsedata.com Live: West Bengal Board 10th result tomorrow; check links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 at wbresults.nic.in Live: The WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result will be announced on May 8 at wbbsedata.com. Check WBBSE Madhyamik result websites, login credentials to download Class 10 marksheet PDF.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Live: Check West Bengal Board 10th result at wbresults.nic.in.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Live: Check West Bengal Board 10th result at wbresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Kolkata:

 The West Bengal Board, WBBSE Madhyamik, Class 10 exam result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on Friday, May 8. The WBBSE Madhyamik result will be announced through press conference tomorrow at 9:30 am and the Class 10 result will be available on the websites - wbbsedata.comwbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10:15 am.  

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at wbresults.nic.in: How to download 

The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.

  • Visit the official websites - wbbsedata.comwbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in
  • Click on Madhyamik, 10th marksheet PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2026 at wbresults.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 12:14 PM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 at wbbsedata.com: Steps to download marksheet PDF

    Visit the official website - wbbsedata.com
    Click on Madhyamik, 10th marksheet PDF link 
    Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 12:06 PM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at wbresults.nic.in

    1. Visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in
    2. Click on Madhyamik, 10th marksheet PDF link 
    3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 12:05 PM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 links

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 links are - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout. 

  • 12:05 PM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik result websites

    WBBSE Madhyamik result websites are - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout. 

  • 12:04 PM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result time

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result time is 9:30 am. The WBBSE Madhyamik result will be announced through press conference tomorrow at 9:30 am and the Class 10 result will be available on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10:15 am. 

  • 12:04 PM (IST)May 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result date 2026

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 will be announced on Friday, May 8. The WBBSE Madhyamik result will be announced through press conference tomorrow at 9:30 am and the Class 10 result will be available on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10:15 am.  

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