WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 at wbbsedata.com Live: West Bengal Board 10th result tomorrow; check links

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE Madhyamik, Class 10 exam result 2026 is scheduled to be announced on Friday, May 8. The WBBSE Madhyamik result will be announced through press conference tomorrow at 9:30 am and the Class 10 result will be available on the websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10:15 am.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at wbresults.nic.in: How to download

The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.