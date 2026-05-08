WBBSE Madhyamik 10th merit list 2026: Abhirup Bhadra is the topper

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE has released the Madhyamik, Class 10 merit list PDF. Abhirup Bhadra has topped the Madhyamik 10th exam this year. The candidates can check and download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th toppers list PDF on the website - wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in.

Meet the WB Madhyamik 10th toppers

AVIRUP BHADRA PRIYATOSH MUKHERJEE SOURA JANA ANKAN KUMAR JANA MAINAK MANDAL ARIJIT BAR ROME KARMAKAR SOUDEEP DAS SOHAM JOARDER

To download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th merit list 2026 PDF, candidates need to follow these steps -

Visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th merit list 2026 PDF link

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at wbbsedata.com

The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF link Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download

Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard via App

The WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 will be available via Mobile Apps - iResults, Madhyamik Results, Edutips App.

Download iResults, Madhyamik Results, Edutips App from Google Playstore

Register with login credentials - registration number/ mobile number, date of birth

Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 link

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 via SMS

The students can check WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 via SMS. To get WBBSE 10th result, type WB10 Roll Number and send the message to 56070, 56263, or 5676750.

For details on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.