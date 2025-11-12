UPSC CSE Mains name-wise Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Here’s how to check via roll number UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025: For details on UPSC CSE Mains result 2025, candidates need to visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services (CSE) Main exam result 2025. The candidates who had appeared for UPSC CSE Mains exam can check the result on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check UPSC CSE Mains name-wise result- visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in and click on UPSC CSE Mains name-wise merit list PDF link. Once UPSC CSE Mains name-wise merit list PDF appeared on the screen, search via roll number. If you find your roll number on the UPSC CSE Mains name-wise merit list PDF, you are selected for the interview round. Download UPSC CSE Mains name-wise merit list PDF to be used for further reference.

UPSC CSE Mains Result: How to download merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF on the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on toppers list PDF link. UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UPSC CSE Mains merit list PDF in desktop/ laptop and take a print out.

UPSC CSE Mains merit list 2025 PDF: How to download at upsconline.nic.in

Visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Click on UPSC CSE Mains toppers list PDF link

UPSC ESE Mains merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save UPSC ESE Mains merit list 2025 PDF in desktop/ laptop

Take a print out.

For details on UPSC CSE Mains result 2025, please visit the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

