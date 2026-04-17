Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: UP Board Class 10, 12 results next week; direct links, websites
 Live now

UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: UP Board Class 10, 12 results next week; direct links, websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: As per sources, UP Board 10th, 12th results can be announced any date between April 20 and 25. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP results Live: UP Board 10th, 12th results next week.
UPMSP results Live: UP Board 10th, 12th results next week. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exam results 2026 are likely to be announced by April 25, sources in UP Board told India TV Digital. As per sources, UP Board 10th, 12th results can be announced any date between April 20 and 25. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.  

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upresults.nic.in Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:15 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard at upresults.nic.in: Steps to download

    • Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
    • Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
    • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
    • UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 12:14 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF

    The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 links

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 links are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.  To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result websites

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Apr 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 date

    UPMSP High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exam results 2026 are likely to be announced by April 25, sources in UP Board told India TV Digital. As per sources, UP Board 10th, 12th results can be announced any date between April 20 and 25. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Results Class 12 Results Exam Results
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\