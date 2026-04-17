UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: UP Board Class 10, 12 results next week; direct links, websites

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exam results 2026 are likely to be announced by April 25, sources in UP Board told India TV Digital. As per sources, UP Board 10th, 12th results can be announced any date between April 20 and 25. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.