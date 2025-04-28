TS SSC Result 2025: When will TBSE Manabadi release class 10th scorecards? - Check latest updates TS SSC Result 2025 date and time will soon be revealed by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE). Students and parents can download marksheets from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, once out.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will soon announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results. Students and parents who are awaiting the Telangana TS SSC Class 10th exams can download their results from the official website of TBSE, bse.telangana.gov.in.

According to the media reports, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is expected to be released this week. However, the official authorities have not given any confirmation on releasing the TBSE Manabadi Class 10th scorecards.

This year, the Telangana TS SSC 2025 were conducted between March 21 and April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state, with over 5 lakh students participating. Once out, the students can download it from the official website by following the simple steps given below.

How to download the Telangana TS SSC 2025 Result Marksmemo?

Step 1: Go to the bse.telangana.gov.in official webpages.

Step 2: Select the link that flashes on the homepage with the words "SSC Result 2025."

Step 3: Enter your registered information, including your date of birth (DOB), roll number, and security code, to log in.

Step 4: The outcome will be shown on the screen when you click the submit button.

Step 5: Download, then print off a copy for your records.​

Pass Percentage over the years

2024: 91.31 per cent

2023- 86.6 per cent

2022- 90 per cent

2021- 100 per cent

2020- 100 per cent

2019- 92.43 per cent

2018- 83.78 per cent

Websites to check TS Telangana Class 10 SSC results

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

indiatvnews.com

What after the results?

Students can request re-verification and recounting of their SSC results from BSE Telangana by paying a fee for each subject. It can be used by students who believe they should have received higher grades. The outcome notification will include information on the deadlines and fees.