Are Telangana TS SSC 2025 results releasing today? When and where to download Telangana TS SSC 2025 results are expected to be released soon. Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, for latest updates.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is expected to release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 results today, April 28. However, there are no official updates on the release of results. Students and parents should check the official website for the latest updates. Once the results are declared, students who took the Secondary School Certificate final exams can check and download their results on the official website of Telangana BSE at bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year, the Telangana TS SSC 2025 were conducted between March 21 and April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state, with over 5 lakh students participating. Once results are released, students can check their results at the official websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse. telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2025: Step-by-step guide to check the result

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the “TS SSC Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number and captcha code.

Click “Submit” to view your result.

Download and print your provisional marksheet for future reference.

TS SSC Result 2025: How to download the result via SMS

Open the message box on your phone

Type: TS10 Roll Number

Send to: 56263

You will receive your result as an SMS reply

A total of 5,05,813 candidates (regular and private combined) took the TS SSC March public test last year. Regular students passed with a 91.31 per cent pass rate. In the exam, girls performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girl students was 93.23 per cent, whereas it was 89.92 per cent for boys.

TS SSC Result 2025: Details mentioned scorecards

Students can check the following details on their TS SSC Result 2025 scorecards.

Name

Class

Board name

Roll number

Total marks obtained by the student

Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

Subject-wise marks

Grade points

Passing Marks

To pass the TS SSC 2025 exam, the students will have to secure at least 35% marks. Students who fail to secure minimum marks can appear in supplementary exams. Details for the Telangana BSE SSC 2025 supplementary exam will be announced after the results are released. Students are advised to keep a track of official website for latest updates.