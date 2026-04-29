TS SSC 10th result link activated at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com: How to download marks memo

Hyderabad:

TS SSC 10th result link at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com: The Telangana Board (BSE Telangana) TS SSC Class 10 result link activated on the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and at alternative website - manabadi.com.

To download Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf, students need to visit the official websites - results.bsetelangana.org, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in and click on TS SSC, 10th marks memo PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Manabadi TS SSC marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TS SSC marks memo PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on TS SSC 10th marks memo pdf link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials

Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save BSE TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TS SSC marks memo pdf at manabdi.com

Click on TS SSC marks memo pdf at manabadi.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a print out.

TS SSC scorecard via Telangana Board Result 2026 App: How to download

Download Telangana Board Result 2026 App from the Google Play Store

Click on TS SSC scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

TS SSC marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save Manabadi TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

TS SSC marks memo via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for TS SSC marks memo PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

TS SSC marks memo PDF will be available for download, save TS SSC marks memo pdf and take a print out.

How to check TS SSC result 2026 via SMS

Open the SMS application on your device

Type TS10 followed by space and then your hall ticket number

Send it to 56263.

TS SSC, 10th result 2026 will appear on the screen, the students can check it.

For details on TS SSC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - results.bse.telangana.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in.