TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: EAPCET mock allotment out, direct link here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has released the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment results. Candidates who appeared for the counselling for admission to various undergraduate professional courses such as Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy programs can download their results by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET -- tgeapcet.nic.in.
The official notice reads, "All Candidates can view Mock Allotment and can exercise Options on or before 15th July 2025 for First Phase Allotment".
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to download
- To download the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment results, candidates must visit the official website.
- Candidates are required to click on the 'TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result'.
- It will redirect you to a login window where you need to login using your details.
- TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment result.