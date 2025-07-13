TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: EAPCET mock allotment out, direct link here TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 seat allotment results have been released. Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has released the TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment results. Candidates who appeared for the counselling for admission to various undergraduate professional courses such as Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy programs can download their results by visiting the official website of TS EAMCET -- tgeapcet.nic.in.

The official notice reads, "All Candidates can view Mock Allotment and can exercise Options on or before 15th July 2025 for First Phase Allotment".

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to download