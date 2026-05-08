TN Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in; steps to download scorecard

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Board (DGE TN) HSC, Class 12 result 2026 will be available on the websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in today, May 8. The TN HSC 12th scorecard download credentials are - registration number, date of birth.

The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in

Click on DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

DGE TN HSE +2 Result 2026: Alternative websites, ways to download Tamil Nadu 12th scorecard PDF

TN HSE +2 result 2026 at indiaresults.com: How to download scorecard PDF

Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard at indiaresults.com Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth TN HSE +2 scorecard will be available for download Save TN HSE +2 scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard via App

Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store

Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard pdf link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on TN HSE +2 results 2026, please visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.