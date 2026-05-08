TN HSE + 2 12th result 2026 link activated at tnresults.nic.in; five steps to download scorecard pdf

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Board (DGE TN) HSE +2, 12th result 2026 link has been activated on the websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.