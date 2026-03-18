SOF Level 2 result 2026 declared for NSO, IMO; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has declared the results for the International English Olympiad (IEO), National Science Olympiad (NSO), and International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO). The students who had appeared for the IEO, NSO, IMO exams can check the result on the official website - results.sofworld.org. SOF Level two exam was held on February 8, while for the students in Maharashtra, the exam conducted on February 15.

The students can check the IEO, NSO, IMO exam results on the official websites - results.sofworld.org. To download SOF IEO, NSO, IMO scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official website - results.sofworld.org and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - student's name, mobile number, Email ID. SOF Level 2 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SOF Level 2 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - results.sofworld.org

Click on SOF Level 2 scorecard PDF link

Use student's name, mobile number, Email ID as the required login credentials

SOF Level 2 scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save SOF Level 2 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SOF Level 2 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

SOF NSO result 2026

SOF NSO result was earlier announced, the candidates can check the result on the official website- results.sofworld.org. The SOF NSO tier one scorecard PDF login credentials are- student's name, mobile, email.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SOF NSO level one scorecard PDF. To download SOF NSO level one scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- results.sofworld.org/results and click on scorecard PDF link. Ener login credentials- roll number, mobile and email. SOF NSO level one scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SOF NSO level one scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.