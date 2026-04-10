SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 out? Live: Assam Board HSLC result at sebaonline.org; websites, direct links

Guwahati:

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) Assam HSLC, Class 10 result 2026 will be announced today, April 10. SEBA Assam HSLC, Class 10 exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The students can check SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. To download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard, candidates need to visit the websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in and click on SEBA Assam HSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. SEBA Assam HSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SEBA Assam HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Click on SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.