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  4. SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 out? Live: Assam Board HSLC result at sebaonline.org; websites, direct links
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SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 out? Live: Assam Board HSLC result at sebaonline.org; websites, direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Live: SEBA Assam HSLC, Class 10 exam result 2026 will be available on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 out? Live Updates
SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 out? Live Updates Image Source : PTI File Photo
Guwahati:

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) Assam HSLC, Class 10 result 2026 will be announced today, April 10. SEBA Assam HSLC, Class 10 exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in.  

The students can check SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. To download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard, candidates need to visit the websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in and click on SEBA Assam HSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. SEBA Assam HSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SEBA Assam HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in 

Click on SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF link 
Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
Save SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 out? Live Updates

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  • 9:14 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF at sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

    • Visit the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in 
    • Click on SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF link 
    • Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    • SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 9:13 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 links

    SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 links are - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in. The students can check SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. To download SEBA HSLC 10th scorecard, candidates need to visit the websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in and click on SEBA Assam HSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. SEBA Assam HSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SEBA Assam HSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SEBA HSLC 10th result 2026 websites

    SEBA Assam HSLC, Class 10 exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in.  

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SEBA HSLC 10th result time

    SEBA HSLC, Class 10 result 2026 will be announced today, April 10 at 10:30 am. SEBA Assam HSLC, Class 10 exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in. The SEBA HSLC exam was held between February 10 and 27, 2026. 

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SEBA HSLC 10th result date 2026

    The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) Assam will announce the HSLC, Class 10 result 2026 on Friday, April 10. The HSLC, 10th result is all set to announce at 10:30 am. SEBA Assam HSLC, Class 10 exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - sebaonline.org, asseb.in and resultsassam.nic.in. The SEBA HSLC exam was held between February 10 and 27, 2026. 

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