Sarkari result JEE Main result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE scorecard links, login credentials

New Delhi:

The JEE Main session two result 2026 will be announced on Monday, April 20. JEE Main session two result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains session two scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

Meanwhile, UP Board, UPMSP Class 10, 12 results 2026 are likely to be out by April 25. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

Assam HS, Class 12 result 2026 is expected this week, by April 25, as per sources. AHSEC HS result once announced, the candidates can check 12th exam result on the websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Assam Boards, ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th results is expected by April 30, the students can check ICSE, ISC results on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The Manabadi AP 10th result, JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th result, Karnataka SSLC result is likely to be announced by April 30.