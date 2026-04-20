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Sarkari result JEE Main result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE scorecard links, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Sarkari result JEE Main, UP, AP, ICSE results 2026 Live: JEE Main result 2026 will be declared on April 20. Meanwhile, UP Board, UPMSP Class 10, 12 results 2026 are likely to be out by April 25, the official websites to check results are - upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

Sarkari result JEE Main, ICSE exam results 2026 Live: Check board-wise 10th, 12th results date, direct links.
Sarkari result JEE Main, ICSE exam results 2026 Live: Check board-wise 10th, 12th results date, direct links. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

 The JEE Main session two result 2026 will be announced on Monday, April 20. JEE Main session two result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains session two scorecard PDF login credentials are -  registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

Meanwhile, UP Board, UPMSP Class 10, 12 results 2026 are likely to be out by April 25. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. 

Assam HS, Class 12 result 2026 is expected this week, by April 25, as per sources. AHSEC HS result once announced, the candidates can check 12th exam result on the websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Assam Boards, ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th results is expected by April 30, the students can check ICSE, ISC results on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The Manabadi AP 10th result, JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th result, Karnataka SSLC result is likely to be announced by April 30. 

Live updates :Sarkari result JEE Main, UP, AP, Assam, ICSE exam results 2026 Live

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  • 12:42 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 when?

    JEE Main result 2026 will be announced shortly on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains April session download scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:56 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 date and time

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 is likely to be out by April 25. UP Board 10th, 12th results can be announced any date between April 20 and 25. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.   

  • 11:43 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi AP SSC, 10th result 2026 date and links

    Manabadi AP SSC, 10th result 2026 is expected by April-end. AP SSC, 10th result once announced, will be available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the AP SSC result portals, the candidates can check BSEAP SSC, 10th result at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.  

  • 11:30 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 websites and links

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2026 websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF at results.cisce.org

    The students can check ICSE, ISC results on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.     

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi AP SSC, 10th result 2026 date and websites

    Manabadi AP SSC, 10th result 2026 is likely to be out by April-end. AP SSC 10th result websites are - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. The students will be able to download AP SSC marks memo by visiting the official website. Apart from website, students can also download their results via SMS, and Digilocker. 

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 date and links

    CISCE is likely to announce ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 by April-end. A senior CISCE official told India TV Digital, "The ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 are expected to be out in the last week of April or in the first week of May." The ICSE, ISC results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.  

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Assam AHSEC HS, 12th result date 2026

    The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS Class 12 result 2026 is likely to be out this week, by April 25. AHSEC HS, 12th result once released, it will be available on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Over 3.30 lakh (3,30,744) appeared for the AHSEC HS exam 2026 held between  February 11 to March 16 across 821 examination centres in the state. 

     

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UP Board, UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 date

    The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exam results 2026 are likely to be announced by April 25, sources in UP Board told India TV Digital. As per sources, UP Board 10th, 12th results can be announced any date between April 20 and 25. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.   

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main results 2026 date

    JEE Main results 2026 will be out today, April 20. JEE Main April session result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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