Samastha Kerala public exam result 2026 out at result.samastha.info; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board (SKIMVB) has declared the public exam results 2026 for Class 5, 7, 10 and 12. The students who had appeared for the SKIMVB public exam 2026 can check the result online on the official website - result.samastha.info. The results have been released for both Boarding and General categories.

A total of 1.60 lakh (1,60,945) candidates successfully passed the Samastha Kerala Madrasa Public Exam. Over 1.66 lakh (166,840) students appeared for the SKIMVB public exam held on January 31 and February 1, 2026.

How to download SKIMVB public exam scorecard 2026 PDF

The students can check the SKIMVB Kerala public exam result 2026 on the official website - result.samastha.info. To download SKIMVB Kerala public exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - result.samastha.info and click on SKIMVB public exam result 2026 link for respective class. Now enter syllabus, class and register number. SKIMVB public exam scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SKIMVB Kerala public exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SKIMVB public exam scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

For details on SKIMVB public exam result 2026, please visit the official website - result.samastha.info.