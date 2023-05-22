RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 download

RBSE 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE will declare the Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2023 Arts streams soon. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their RBSE 12th Arts result 2023 through the official website-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To access and download the RBSE 12th result, students will have to log in with their roll number.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination was conducted from March 9, 2023, to April 12, 2023. The Board has already declared the result for RBSE 12th Science and Commerce stream. This year, the pass percentage for RBSE 12th science result is recorded at 95.65 percent and 96.60 percent in Rajasthan board 12th commerce result.

How to Check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Online

Students can check and download the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on 'Examination Results - 2023' link reflecting on the homepage.

Next, key in your roll number and click on the view result tab.

The RBSE 12th Result 2023 arts PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also get their RBSE Class 12 Result 2023 for Arts stream via SMS.

For RBSE 12th Science Result, students are required to type the text message in the following format

RJ12A_Space_Roll Number and send it to 5676750.