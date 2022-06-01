RBSE 12th Result 2022 to be declared today. Check time, official websites to download

RBSE 12th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board is set to declare the RBSE 12th Result 2022 on Wednesday. Students who have been waiting for the release of Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 should note that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 will be released on the official website of the Rajasthan Board. According to the official notification, Rajasthan Class 12 Result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams will be declared today.

The RBSE 12th exam was conducted from March 24 till April 26, 2022, across a total of 6,000 examination centres in Rajasthan.

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Time of result

Lakhs of students, who have been waiting for the release of their RBSE 12th Result should note that the Rajasthan Board result will be announced at 2 pm today. The official websites are very likely to experience technical glitches as a large number of students login to the portal at the same time. Hence, students are requested to maintain calm and keep a watch on the website to check their results.

RBSE 12th Result 2022: Websites to check

The Rajasthan Board Result will be released on the official websites of the board. However, students can login to one of the below mentioned websites to check and download their RBSE 12th Result 2022

rajresults.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rpresult.com

indiaresults.com

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2022

1. Visit one of the official websites - rajresults.nic.in OR rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'RBSE 12th result'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Your RBSE 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference