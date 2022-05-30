UPSC 2021 result declared: Shruti Sharma secures AIR 1, total 685 aspirants qualify civil services exam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Shruti Sharma tops UPSC 2021, total 685 aspirants qualify civil services exam

The result of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was declared on Monday, and aspirant Shruti Sharma topped the exam. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secured the next two ranks after Shruti.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious civil services examination, UPSC said, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

