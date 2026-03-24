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  4. RBSE shaladarpan Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2026 OUT: Check pass percentage, download marksheet

RBSE shaladarpan Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2026 OUT: Check pass percentage, download marksheet

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: ,Updated:

RBSE shaladarpan Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2026 OUT: Students who appeared for the exams can check their marksheets and score from the official website — rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE shaladarpan Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2026 declared by the board today.
RBSE shaladarpan Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2026 declared by the board today. Image Source : file
Jaipur:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results at 1 pm on Tuesday - March 24. To access the results, the students can enter details like their roll number, district, application number, and School NIC-SD Code or PSP Code in the login window. it should be noted that the Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 5. 

RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2026: Official websites to check score

  • rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajpsp.nic.in
  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Credentials needed to check RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026

  • Class
  • Roll number
  • Application number
  • District

RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2026: How to check score

  • Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Class 5th and 8th Result 2026 link
  • Enter roll number and DOB
  • Select your District
  • Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen
  • Verify the details and click on submit
  • View and download mark sheet PDF

The students can also download the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2026 online by following a few simple steps. By entering the required details correctly, they can view their marksheet and also download or print it for future reference. 

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Rajasthan Board Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education Class 5 Class 8 Class 8 Result
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