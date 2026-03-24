RBSE shaladarpan Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2026 OUT: Check pass percentage, download marksheet

Jaipur:

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results at 1 pm on Tuesday - March 24. To access the results, the students can enter details like their roll number, district, application number, and School NIC-SD Code or PSP Code in the login window. it should be noted that the Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 5.

RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2026: Official websites to check score

rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

rajpsp.nic.in

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Credentials needed to check RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026

Class

Roll number

Application number

District

RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2026: How to check score

Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Class 5th and 8th Result 2026 link

Enter roll number and DOB

Select your District

Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen

Verify the details and click on submit

View and download mark sheet PDF

The students can also download the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2026 online by following a few simple steps. By entering the required details correctly, they can view their marksheet and also download or print it for future reference.