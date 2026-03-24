RBSE shaladarpan Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th result 2026 OUT: Check pass percentage, download marksheet

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results at 1 pm on Tuesday - March 24. To access the results, the students can enter details like their roll number, district, application number, and School NIC-SD Code or PSP Code in the login window. it should be noted that the Class 8 exams were conducted from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held between February 20 and March 5.
RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2026: Official websites to check score
- rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajpsp.nic.in
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Credentials needed to check RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026
- Class
- Roll number
- Application number
- District
RBSE 8th, 5th Result 2026: How to check score
- Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Class 5th and 8th Result 2026 link
- Enter roll number and DOB
- Select your District
- Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen
- Verify the details and click on submit
- View and download mark sheet PDF
The students can also download the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2026 online by following a few simple steps. By entering the required details correctly, they can view their marksheet and also download or print it for future reference.