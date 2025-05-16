Punjab PSEB class 10th toppers 2025: Top 3 positions dominate by female students with full marks Punjab PSEB class 10th toppers 2025 list has been released. As per the results declared on May 16, female students have dominated the 10th class board exam topper list. Check details here.

New Delhi:

Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise pass percentage, gender-wise percentages, and topper list have been released. This time, the top three positions are dominated by female students, who all secured full marks in the exam, 650 out of 650 marks. The names of the top 3 toppers are as follows:

Punjab PSEB class 10th topper list 2025:

Akshnoor Kaur from Faridkot- 650 marks

Ratinderdeep Kaur from Sri Muktsar Sahib- 650 marks

Arshdeep Kaur from Malerkotla- 650 marks

Direct link available on official portal

According to the results, the overall pass percentage stands at 95.61 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 96.85 per cent. The overall pass percentage of boys was 94.50 per cent. Students who took the 10th board exam can download their results by visiting the official website of PSEB. The link to the results are now active on the official website. Students just need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their PSEB Punjab Board class 10th results.

PSEB Class 10th result download link

Re-evaluation applicable

Students who are not satisfied with the PSEB Punjab Board class 10th results will have the option to apply for re-evaluation or request a photocopy of their answer sheets. The re-evaluation fee is ₹1000 per subject, while the charge for obtaining a photocopy of the answer sheet is ₹500 per subject. Details on the schedule and application dates for re-evaluation and photocopy requests will be shortly available on PSEB official website, pseb.ac.in. Students have been advised to keep a track of the official website for latest updates.

ALSO READ | Punjab PSEB class 10th result 2025 out, 95.61 per cent pass, Akshnoor tops by securing 100%: How to download