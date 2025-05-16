Punjab PSEB class 10th result 2025 out, 95.61 per cent pass, Akshnoor tops by securing 100%: How to download Punjab PSEB class 10th result 2025 has been released by the Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB). Students who appeared in the Punjab Board Class 10th exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details.

New Delhi:

The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 10th results. According to the results, the overall pass percentage stands at 95.61 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 96.85 per cent. The overall pass percentage of boys was 94.50 per cent. Students who took the PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th exam can download the results by visiting the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Akshnoor tops by securing perfect 100

Akshnoor Kaur from Faridkot has aced the PSEB 10th Results 2025 with 650 out of 650 marks, securing a perfect 100 in the board exams.

Punjab PSEB class 10th result 2025: How to download?

In order to download Punjab PSEB class 10th result 2025, the students are required to use their roll number and name in the login window. Students can follow the simple steps given below to download Punjab PSEB class 10th marksheets.

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Punjab PSEB class 10th result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Punjab PSEB class 10th result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Punjab PSEB class 10th result 2025 for future reference.

Passing marks

In order to pass the Punjab PSEB class 10th board exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in the exam. Those who fail to obtain the minimum marks in the exam can appear for the supplementary exam, scheduled for July. Details on Punjab PSEB class 10th 2025 supplementary exams will be shared in due course. Students are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Details on scorecards