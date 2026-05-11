PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in; 94.52% students pass

Amritsar:

The PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026 has been declared, the students can check PSEB Class 10 result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. A total of 94.52 per cent students cleared the PSEB 10th exam successfully this year.

How to download PSEB 10th scorecard PDF at pseb.ac.in

To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 scorecard PDF link Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download PSEB 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com

Click on PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the login credentials

PSEB Punjab Board 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save PSEB Punjab Board matric, 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 10th result via SMS: How to check

Open the message application on your phone

Type a message following format: PB10 Roll No

Forward it to 5676750

PSEB 10th result 2025 will be sent to the same phone number shortly.

PSEB 10th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard will be available for download via Digilocker. Here's how to download -

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Login with your required credentials

Now, click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link

PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

PSEB 10th passing marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject to clear Class 10 exam.

For details on PSEB 10th exam 2026, please visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.