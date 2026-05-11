PSEB Punjab board 10th result 2026 link at pseb.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Amritsar:

The Punjab Board, PSEB Class 10 result 2026 websites and link is pseb.ac.in. Apart from the official website - pseb.ac.in, the students can check and download PSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

Over 2.84 lakh students appeared for PSEB, Punjab Board Class 10 exam 2026 held from March 6 to April 1, 2026. The students who had appeared for PSEB 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials

PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

PSEB 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com: How to download

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com Click on PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF link Enter registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the login credentials PSEB Punjab Board 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download Save PSEB Punjab Board matric, 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 10th result via SMS: How to check

PSEB Punjab Board 10th result will be available via SMS. The students need to send their roll number to the registered mobile number to get result.

PSEB 10th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard will be available for download via Digilocker. Here's how to download -

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Login with your required credentials

Now, click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link

PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

PSEB 10th passing marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject to clear Class 10 exam.

For details on PSEB 10th exam 2026, please visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.