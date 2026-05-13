PSEB 12th scorecard link at pseb.ac.in: Five steps to download marksheet PDF

Amritsar:

The PSEB Punjab Board 12th marksheet link is pseb.ac.in. The students can check and download PSEB 12th scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th marksheet PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

PSEB 12th scorecard at pseb.ac.in: Five steps to download marksheet

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials

PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download PSEB 12th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com Click on PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF link Enter registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the login credentials PSEB Punjab Board 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download Save PSEB Punjab Board matric, 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

PSEB 12th result via SMS: How to check

Open the message application on your phone Type a message following format: PB12 Roll No Forward it to 5676750 PSEB 12th result 2026 will be sent to the same phone number shortly.

PSEB 12th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard will be available for download via Digilocker. Here's how to download -

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Login with your required credentials

Now, click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link

PSEB 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save PSEB Punjab Board 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

PSEB 12th passing marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject to clear Class 12 exam.

For details on PSEB 12th exam result 2026, please visit the official website - pseb.ac.in.