PSEB 10th result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in? Live: Punjab Board matric pass percentage, toppers list

Amritsar:

The PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026 will be announced shortly, the students can check PSEB matric, Class 10 result on the official website - pseb.ac.in and download scorecard PDF. Apart from the PSEB 10th result website - pseb.ac.in, the students can check and download PSEB 10th marksheet at indiaresults.com, Digilocker.

How to download PSEB 10th scorecard PDF at pseb.ac.in

To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.