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  4. PSEB 10th result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in? Live: Punjab Board matric pass percentage, toppers list
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PSEB 10th result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in? Live: Punjab Board matric pass percentage, toppers list

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

PSEB 10th result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in? Live: PSEB 10th result 2026 will be announced shortly on the website - pseb.ac.in. Know how to download PSEB Punjab Board 10th marksheet PDF.

PSEB 10th result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in?
PSEB 10th result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in? Image Source : PTI File Photo
Amritsar:

The PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026 will be announced shortly, the students can check PSEB matric, Class 10 result on the official website - pseb.ac.in and download scorecard PDF. Apart from the PSEB 10th result website - pseb.ac.in, the students can check and download PSEB 10th marksheet at indiaresults.com, Digilocker. 

How to download PSEB 10th scorecard PDF at pseb.ac.in 

To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in 
  • Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :PSEB 10th result 2026 OUT at pseb.ac.in? Live Updates

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  • 11:51 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download PSEB 10th scorecard PDF at pseb.ac.in

    Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in 
    Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 scorecard PDF link 
    Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials  
    PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:51 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB 10th scorecard download links

    PSEB 10th scorecard download links are - pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:50 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB 10th result websites

    PSEB 10th result websites are - pseb.ac.in (official) and indiaresults.com (alternative). To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:49 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB 10th result time

    PSEB 10th result time is 12:30 PM. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:49 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026 shortly at pseb.ac.in

    PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026 will be available shortly on the website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

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