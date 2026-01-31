Preparing for CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026; guess by when you can get result CBSE 10th, 12th result date 2026: On the basis of the previous years' trends, CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026 is likely to be announced between May 10 and 20. Check CBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 11, while Class 12 exam from February 17 to April 10, 2026. CBSE 10th and 12th results decide the future of lakhs of students appearing in the exam as on the basis of the scores, they will set their future career path.

On the basis of the previous years' trends, CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026 is likely to be announced in May. Last year, CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced on May 13. As per the past trends, the gap between CBSE 10th exam and result is 60 days, while for Class 12, the result is announced within 40 to 50 days.

CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 will conclude on March 11, so if we go with the 60-days trends, students can expect their result any date between May 8 and 12. The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 announces within 40 days, students can expect their result between May 18 and 22, 2026. But, for the past three years - 2025, 2024 and 2023, CBSE 10th and 12th results were announced on the same date, so students can expect their Class 10 and 12 results on the same date in May, any date between May 10 and 20.

CBSE 10th, 12th results in past 3 years

2025- May 13

2024- May 13

2023- May 12.

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2026: How to download scorecard at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can check and download CBSE Class 10 and scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

To download CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard 2026 PDF, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on respective Class 10/ 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CBSE 10th/ 12th scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CBSE 10th/ 12th scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.

