NEET UG re-exam result 2026 next week? Check direct link, login credentials

New Delhi:

Is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) re-exam result 2026 going to announce next week? As per reports, re-NEET result is likely to be out by July 20. NEET UG re-exam result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21 for around 23 lakh aspirants.

NEET re-exam result date 2026 of last 5 years

2025 - June 14

2024 - June 4, Re-exam result - June 30.

2023 - June 13

2022 - September 7

2021 - November 1.

How to download NEET re-exam scorecard 2026 at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET re-exam scorecard is available for download on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download NEET re-exam scorecard on the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam scorecard PDF link

Use login credentials - application number, date of birth

NEET re-test scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NEET re-exam scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download NEET re-exam final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in



The candidates can check and download re-NEET final answer key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET re-exam final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - neet.nta.nic.in and click on re-NEET final answer key PDF link. NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save re-NEET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET re-exam final answer key PDF link

NEET re-exam final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save re-NEET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on NEET re-exam result 2026, please visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

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