NCVT ITI Result 2025 declared on skillindiadigital.gov.in, download marksheet for all semesters The NCVT has declared the ITI Result 2025 for all semesters on the Skill India Digital Hub portal. Results are available for first and second-year candidates of CBT and practical exams held between July and August. Students can download their marksheets online using PRN and Date of Birth.

New Delhi:

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially released the ITI Result 2025 for all semesters. The results are now available online through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal at killindiadigital.gov.in. Students who appeared for Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examinations across different trades can check and download their results in PDF format by entering their roll number or registration details.

Results available for first and second-year candidates

The NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 has been published for both first and second-year students who took the Computer-Based Theory (CBT) and Practical exams held between July 28 and August 20, 2025. To access their marksheets, candidates are required to use their Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and Date of Birth.

All India Trade Tests results

This result covers students who appeared in the All India Trade Tests (AITT) conducted nationwide. Lakhs of candidates participated in the July-August session of the ITI exams. The scorecards show theory marks, practical marks, total marks secured, qualification status (Pass/Fail), and other candidate-specific details.

Marksheet details

The online marksheet includes key information such as the student's name, roll number, trade name, marks in theory and practical exams, and the total score. While the soft copy of the marksheet can be downloaded immediately from the SIDH portal, the hard copy will be distributed later by the respective ITI institutions.

Steps to check NCVT ITI result 2025

Students can easily access their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website: skillindiadigital.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025' or 'Click here to Check AITT Result'

You will be redirected to the result login page

Enter your PRN and Date of Birth in the required fields

Click on Submit or View Result

The result will be displayed on the screen, which can then be downloaded in PDF format

ALSO READ: ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exams 2025 postponed in these cities due to heavy rains, check full list