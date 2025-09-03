ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exams 2025 postponed in these cities due to heavy rains, check full list ICAI CA final exam postponed: The move from the ICAI comes in the wake of the incessant rainfall in parts of Punjab and Jammu. The ICAI in official notification said that the severe weather conditions have made it difficult to hold the examinations as per the schedule.

Chandigarh:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Examinations scheduled for September 3-4 in some of the centres of Punjab and Jammu City due to heavy rains. The official notification issued on Tuesday comes with a partial modification to the Institute’s earlier notification issued on May 30, 2025.

The move from the ICAI was made after several parts of Punjab and Jammu reported incessant rainfall and severe flood conditions, disrupting normal life and creating logistical challenges for the conduct of the exam.

In an official notification, the ICAI clarified that the postponement is location-specific and applies only to selected centres, however, exams in other cities will remain unaffected.

Why are the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Exams 2025 postponed?

The move from the ICAI comes in the wake of the incessant rainfall and the resulting flood situation in parts of Punjab and Jammu. The ICAI in the official notification said that the severe weather conditions have made it difficult to hold the examinations as per the schedule.

CAI CA Final Exams 2025 postponed: Check list of affected centres