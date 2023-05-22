MP board 10th 12th Result 2023: MPBSE to announce class 10th, 12th result soon on mpresults.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP board 10th 12th Result 2023 date and time soon

MP board 10th 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The Madhya Pradesh of Secondary Education, MPBSE will soon announce the exact date and time for releasing class 10th, 12th results. Students can download MP board 10th 12th Result 2023 from the official website of mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, once released.

According to the media reports, class 10th and 12th results will be declared today or tomorrow. However, the official confirmation on the release of results is awaited from the board. Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the latest updates.

Nearly 19 lakh students registered for MP board 10th 12th Result 2023 this year. The exams for class 12th were held from March 2 to April 5 and class 10th exams were held from March 1 to 27. Now, everyone's eye on the release of the result. Once declared, students will be able to download MP board 10th 12th Result 2023 keying their roll number, date of birth etc details on the login page.

MP board 10th 12th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MP Board - mpresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads 'MP board 10th 12th Result 2023' Enter your credentials and click on the submit button MP board 10th 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download MP board 10th 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

MP board 10th 12th Result 2023: Alternative Websites

mpbse.nic.in mpresults.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Last year, the MP board 10th 12th Result 2023 was announced on April 29 at 1 PM via press conference. It is expected that both results will be announced at the same time. Students have been advised to watch the official website closely for the latest updates.

