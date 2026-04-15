MP Board 10th, 12th merit list 2026: Pratibha Singh Solanki is the 10th topper

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 merit list has been released. Pratibha Singh Solanki has bagged top position in the Class 10 exam while Khushi Roy secured the top position in Class 12 exam. mpresults.nic.in 10th, 12th results 2026 (OUT) Live: Pratibha Singh Solanki tops in 10th, Khushi Roy in 12th

How to download MPBSE 10th, 12th merit list 2026 PDF

The students can check and download MPBSE 10th, 12th merit list 2026 PDF on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. To download MP Board Class 10 and 12 toppers list PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on Class 10 and 12 toppers list PDF link. MPBSE 10th, 12th toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save MPBSE 10th, 12th toppers list PDF and take a print out.

How to download MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download MP Board 10th, 12th scorecard PDF. To download MPBSE 10th and 12th scorecard, students need to visit the websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF will be available on the screen for download. Save MP Board Class 10, 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in Navigate the link to the MP Board 10th and 12th results It will redirect you to the login page Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit' MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference.

MPBSE 10th, 12th scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone

After logging in, navigate to the MPBSE 2025 Results section

Enter your credentials on the login page

The result will appear on screen

Save and download the result for future reference.

For details on MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.