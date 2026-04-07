mboseresults.in SSLC result 2026: How to check MBOSE 10th result via App

Shillong:

The Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) Class 10 exam result 2026 will be available via MBOSE result app, apart from the official websites- mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam result will be announced at 11 am today, April 7. megresults.nic.in SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: MBOSE Class 10 exam result at mboseresults.in; direct links

How to check MBOSE SSLC, 10th result 2026 via App

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for MBOSE SSLC result 2026 app

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on BSEB Class 10 result 2026 link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

MBOSE SSLC scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

How to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard 2026 at megresults.nic.in

The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.



Visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in

Click on MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MBOSE SSLC scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save MBOSE SSLC scorecard pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard 2026 via Digilocker

The students can also download MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to check MBOSE SSLC result via SMS

Students can check MBOSE SSLC result 2026 via SMS by sending a text message in the format below:

MG10roll number and send it to 58888

MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263.



For details on MBOSE SSLC exam 2026, please visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in.