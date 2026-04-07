megresults.nic.in SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: MBOSE Class 10 exam result at mboseresults.in; direct links

Shillong:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) Class 10 exam result 2026 today, April 7. The MBOSE 10th result is scheduled to be out at 11 am and will be available on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth.

The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard 2026 at megresults.nic.in: How to download