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megresults.nic.in SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: MBOSE Class 10 exam result at mboseresults.in; direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live: The MBOSE SSLC, Class 10 exam result 2026 websites are - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. Know how to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live: Check Meghalaya Board 10th result at mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in.
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live: Check Meghalaya Board 10th result at mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. Image Source : megresults.nic.in
Shillong:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) Class 10 exam result 2026 today, April 7. The MBOSE 10th result is scheduled to be out at 11 am and will be available on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth.  

The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard 2026 at megresults.nic.in: How to download 

  • Visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in 
  • Click on MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam scorecard PDF link 
  • Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • MBOSE SSLC scorecard will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save MBOSE SSLC scorecard pdf and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: How to download scorecard PDF at megresults.nic.in

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  • 10:13 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check MBOSE SSLC, 10th result 2026 via App

    • Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device
    • Search for MBOSE SSLC result 2026 app 
    • Download and install a trusted application
    • Open the app and click on BSEB Class 10 result 2026 link
    • Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials
    • MBOSE SSLC scorecard will appear on the screen
    • Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference. 

     

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to check MBOSE SSLC result via SMS

    Students can check MBOSE SSLC result 2026 via SMS by sending a text message in the format below:

    MG10roll number and send it to 58888
    MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263.

     

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Meghalaya Board 10th scorecard at mboseresults.in

    The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 9:33 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MBOSE SSLC scorecard login credentials

    MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth. MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam result 2026 will be available on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in, once announced.  

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will MBOSE SSLC result 2026 be out?

    The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) Class 10 exam result 2026 will be announced on Tuesday, April 7. The MBOSE SSLC result time is 11 am. MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. 

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check MBOSE SSLC result via SMS

    Students can check MBOSE SSLC result 2026 via SMS by sending a text message in the format below:

    MG10roll number and send it to 58888
    MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263. 

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MBOSE SSLC result 2026: Direct links to check Meghalaya Board 10th result

    MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 websites and direct links are - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF

    Visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in
    Click on MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam scorecard PDF link
    Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    MBOSE SSLC scorecard will appear on the screen for download
    Save MBOSE SSLC scorecard pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

     

  • 8:38 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF

    The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MBOSE SSLC result 2026 direct links

    MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam result 2026 direct links are - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth.  

    The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Meghalaya Board SSLC result websites

    Meghalaya Board SSLC result websites are - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth.  The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MBOSE SSLC result 2026 time

    MBOSE SSLC result 2026 time is 11 am. MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth. 

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Apr 07, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    MBOSE SSLC result 2026 date

    MBOSE SSLC result 2026 will be out on Tuesday, April 7. The Meghalaya Board Class 10 result is scheduled to be announced at 11 am. MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - roll number, date of birth.  

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