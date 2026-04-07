MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 via SMS: How to check Meghalaya Board 10th result

Shillong:

The Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) Class 10 exam result 2026 websites are - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in, students can check Class 10 exam result via SMS, App, Digilocker, alternative website - indiaresults.com. The MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF download login credentials are - roll number, date of birth. megresults.nic.in SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: MBOSE Class 10 exam result at mboseresults.in

How to check MBOSE SSLC result via SMS

Students can check MBOSE SSLC result 2026 via SMS by sending a text message in the format below:

MG10roll number and send it to 58888

MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263.

How to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard 2026 at megresults.nic.in

The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Steps to download Meghalaya Board 10th scorecard at mboseresults.in

MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard 2026 at megresults.nic.in: How to download

Visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in

Click on MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MBOSE SSLC scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save MBOSE SSLC scorecard pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

MBOSE SSLC scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

Last year, the pass percentage in the MBOSE SSLC, Class 10 exam was 87.10 per cent. The boys have fared better in comparison to girls, the pass percentage of male students was 78.06 per cent, while female students was 77.18 per cent.

For details on MBOSE SSLC exam 2026, please visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in.